2 Duke vs Clemson NCAAM Prediction

The #2 Duke Blue Devils take on the Clemson Tigers in a pivotal ACC matchup on February 8, 2025. Duke looks to maintain its dominance at the top of the conference, while Clemson hopes to secure a statement win to boost its NCAA Tournament resume. Here’s an in-depth look at the key matchups, betting odds, and final prediction for this highly anticipated clash.

Team Overview

#2 Duke Blue Devils (21-2, 10-1 ACC)

Duke has been one of the most dominant teams in the country, led by Kyle Filipowski and a balanced offensive attack. The Blue Devils rank among the top 10 in both offensive and defensive efficiency, making them a serious Final Four contender.

Clemson Tigers (17-6, 7-4 ACC)

Clemson has put together a solid season but has struggled against ranked opponents. The Tigers play a physical brand of basketball and rely on PJ Hall’s inside presence and Chase Hunter’s perimeter shooting to generate offense.

Key Matchups

1. Kyle Filipowski vs. PJ Hall (Battle in the Paint)

📌 Filipowski has been a double-double machine, but Hall is one of the best interior defenders in the ACC. If Clemson can limit Filipowski’s touches, they can disrupt Duke’s offensive flow.

2. Duke’s Perimeter Defense vs. Chase Hunter

📌 Hunter is Clemson’s best shooter and will need a big game to keep the Tigers competitive. However, Duke’s perimeter defense has been elite, holding opponents to just 31% from three-point range.

3. Duke’s Depth vs. Clemson’s Short Rotation

📌 The Blue Devils have multiple scoring options, while Clemson leans heavily on its starting five. If Duke pushes the pace, Clemson may struggle to keep up, especially in the second half.

Prediction & Betting Insights

Spread: Duke -9.5

Duke -9.5 Over/Under: 141.5 points

141.5 points Prediction: Duke 80, Clemson 68

✅ Duke’s superior depth and defensive efficiency should be too much for Clemson to handle.

✅ If PJ Hall gets into foul trouble early, Clemson’s interior defense will collapse.

✅ Kyle Filipowski is projected for another big game (20+ points, 10+ rebounds).

Final Thoughts

Clemson is capable of keeping this game close, especially if their three-point shooting is on target. However, Duke’s elite defense, balanced scoring, and second-half dominance make them the clear favorite. Expect another strong performance from Filipowski as the Blue Devils continue their push for a top NCAA Tournament seed.

