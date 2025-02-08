Rockets vs Mavericks NBA recap

The Dallas Mavericks played their first game since trading Luka Dončić, facing the Houston Rockets on February 8, 2025. Without their superstar, the Mavericks struggled to find offensive rhythm, falling 110-98 to a surging Rockets team led by Jalen Green and Alperen Şengün.

The game started with Houston taking control early, as Jabari Smith Jr. knocked down two three-pointers to give the Rockets a 32-24 lead after the first quarter. The Mavericks, adjusting to life without Dončić, relied on D’Angelo Russell and Tim Hardaway Jr. to generate offense, but Houston’s defense forced seven first-half turnovers, helping the Rockets maintain a 55-47 halftime lead.

In the third quarter, the Rockets extended their lead, with Jalen Green scoring 12 points in the frame, including a poster dunk over Dereck Lively II. The Mavericks showed signs of life late, cutting the deficit to 94-88 with four minutes remaining, but Houston closed the game strong, hitting key free throws to secure the 110-98 victory.

Key Performances

Houston Rockets:

Jalen Green: 28 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists.

28 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists. Alperen Şengün: 21 points, 10 rebounds (double-double).

21 points, 10 rebounds (double-double). Jabari Smith Jr.: 16 points, 4 three-pointers.

Dallas Mavericks:

D’Angelo Russell: 23 points, 7 assists.

23 points, 7 assists. Tim Hardaway Jr.: 19 points, 5 rebounds.

19 points, 5 rebounds. Dereck Lively II: 10 points, 12 rebounds, 3 blocks.

Statistical Highlights

Field Goal Percentage: Rockets: 50.4% Mavericks: 44.1%

Three-Point Shooting: Rockets: 37.9% (11/29) Mavericks: 34.5% (10/29)

Turnovers: Rockets: 10 Mavericks: 15



Takeaways

Houston’s young core dominated , showing why they are one of the most exciting teams in the Western Conference.

, showing why they are one of the most exciting teams in the Western Conference. The Mavericks’ offense lacked flow without Dončić , as Russell and Hardaway Jr. struggled to create for others.

, as Russell and Hardaway Jr. struggled to create for others. Alperen Şengün continues to emerge as a star, recording another impressive double-double.

