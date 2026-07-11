ESPN survey names Penei Sewell top offensive tackle for 2026

ESPN surveyed more than 70 NFL executives, coaches and scouts to produce its seventh annual positional rankings, asking voters to submit top-10 lists that were then compiled using top-10 votes, a composite average, interviews and film study with help from ESPN analyst Matt Bowen and ESPN Research, according to ESPN. The exercise was intended to identify the best players right now, not to project performance over several years.

Offensive tackle remains a premium position even as its average pay trails other spots. Five positions — quarterback, wide receiver, edge rusher, cornerback and defensive tackle — each have at least one player earning $31 million or more per year, while offensive tackle tops out at $30.1 million (Washington’s Laremy Tunsil), with several tackles in the roughly $28 million range, ESPN reported. Age is a factor: many top tackles are well into their 30s, two of the top-10 players are still on rookie contracts and three newcomers debuted on this cycle’s list.

Penei Sewell of the Detroit Lions claimed the No. 1 spot in the survey. The 25-year-old, fourth-place lowest and No. 2 in last year’s rankings, drew praise for being the most complete player at this stage of his career, according to a veteran NFL defensive coach cited by ESPN. An NFC executive told ESPN Sewell “has the most ‘f— you’ attitude plays in the league.” Sewell’s 89.6% pass-block win rate last season ranked outside the top 40 among tackles, his lowest mark since his 2021 rookie year, and he is slated to move from right tackle to left tackle this season.

Trent Williams of the San Francisco 49ers checked in at No. 2. The 37-year-old, who was No. 4 a year ago, posted a 92.2% pass-block win rate in 2025 and led the top-10 group with a 79.5% run-block win rate, which ranked sixth overall among tackles, per ESPN. Multiple scouts told ESPN they view age as a diminishing factor for Williams, though an NFC defensive coach said he still operates in pass protection without help, continues to maul opponents and retains unexpected quickness for his size.

ESPN published the offensive tackle rankings as part of a planned positional rollout that included running backs on July 6 and runs through safeties on July 16. The top-10 offensive tackles were determined by the voting and follow-up calls with those surveyed, according to ESPN.