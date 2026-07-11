Seahawks lose several starters after Super Bowl LX but retain much of their snap share

Seattle entered the offseason as Super Bowl LX champions and faced scrutiny over the number of departures that followed. The club’s situation has drawn comparisons to the 2013 Seahawks, who allowed the fewest points in the NFL, secured the NFC’s top seed and won the Super Bowl before losing a significant chunk of their roster yet returning to the top seed and finishing one yard shy of a repeat title in 2014.

Notable losses this offseason include safety Coby Bryant, outside linebacker Boye Mafe, cornerback Riq Woolen and running back Kenneth Walker III. Based on the same top-20 snap parameters used for prior comparisons, five former 2025 contributors accounted for 2,976 snaps last season, led by Bryant (977), Woolen (817), Mafe (561) and Walker (498); the fifth was cornerback Derion Kendrick (123).

By contrast, the 2013 Seahawks parted with 12 players who combined for 5,712 snaps that season, a total compiled using Pro Football Reference data. Brian Nemhauser of the Hawk Blogger site found that, among Super Bowl winners since 2010, the 2025 Seahawks return the second-highest percentage of snaps the following year, suggesting the turnover may be less severe than some observers have suggested.

The front office did lose a coordinator, and the club’s roster subtractions still outnumbered additions. The organization clearly identified the need for contribution from an ascending young core to remain a contender, echoing the boost the Seahawks received in 2014 after their 2013 departures. Seattle’s training camp is slated to open July 25.

At quarterback the verdict is unchanged. There were no notable additions or subtractions to the position group: Sam Darnold returns as the starter with Drew Lock and Jalen Milroe as backups. Brian Fleury will install an offense similar to what Klint Kubiak ran last season. Darnold, who just turned 29, is two seasons into his second stint as a starter. Third-round pick Milroe, prized for his athleticism and expected to be used in specialty packages, did not play after Week 5 last season.