Man United linked with Paraguay keeper Orlando Gill as competition for Lammens

Manchester United have been linked with Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill as the club looks to add depth in goal, according to the Manchester Evening News. United boss Michael Carrick is said to be interested in the 26-year-old to provide competition for Belgium international Senne Lammens.

Gill, who plays for Argentine club San Lorenzo, earned recognition at the World Cup after standout performances for Paraguay. The goalkeeper won Player of the Match awards in games against Germany — in which he saved two penalties — and against France, the report notes.

The Manchester Evening News adds that Gill has a release clause in his contract that could permit a move for around £5.2 million. The same source reports that Aston Villa have also shown interest in the 26-year-old.

Elsewhere in transfer talk, The Sun reports that Mohamed Salah faces obstacles in a potential move to the Saudi Pro League due to the Egypt forward’s salary demands. The Athletic reports that MLS side Sporting Kansas City has emerged as a possible suitor while Salah considers his options, with the MLS club viewed as keen to make a statement signing.

The Athletic also notes that Sporting Kansas City’s majority owner is the son of Egyptian immigrants, and the club would see Salah as a high-profile acquisition. Multiple reports in recent weeks have indicated that Salah has long been linked with Saudi interest but would prefer to remain in Europe as he evaluates offers, according to the coverage.