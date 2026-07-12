Chelsea contacts agents over Bologna winger Jonathan Rowe amid attacking search

Chelsea have made contact with the representatives of Bologna winger Jonathan Rowe as they step up their search for attacking reinforcements, according to Il Resto del Carlino. No formal offer has been submitted and Bologna are keen to retain Rowe, the England Under-21 international, who is one of several wide players under consideration alongside West Ham’s Crysencio Summerville and Sporting CP’s Francisco Trincão.

Separately, ESPN reports Chelsea are demanding €50 million for Alejandro Garnacho after the winger failed to report back for preseason training. ESPN says both player and club are prioritizing a permanent exit and are working through options rather than beginning training under new head coach Xabi Alonso.

Manchester United have reportedly ended a €40 million pursuit of Atalanta midfielder Éderson and turned their attention to Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder João Gomes, according to Globo. Liverpool have also made contact regarding the Brazil international after a proposed move to Atlético Madrid stalled; Wolves are understood to value Gomes at around €60 million, with both Premier League clubs monitoring the situation.

L’Equipe reports Paris Saint-Germain would consider signing Barcelona forward Ferran Torres if PSG winger Bradley Barcola departs. The French outlet adds PSG have been linked to a €130 million move for RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, but a Torres signing would be a considerably cheaper option and the 26-year-old is reportedly open to leaving Camp Nou following the arrival of Anthony Gordon.

Everton have interest in Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy, TalkSPORT reports. Murphy, 31, is entering the final year of his contract at St James’ Park and could be allowed to leave as Newcastle reshape their squad; no formal approach has been made, according to the outlet.

Sky Germany says Genk midfielder Konstantinos Karetsas is back on Borussia Dortmund’s radar. The Belgian club are seeking a fee in the region of €35 million for the 18-year-old, who registered 11 assists in 34 league games last season, a valuation that remains a stumbling block even as new Dortmund sporting director Ole Book pursues the player.