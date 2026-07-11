Jayden Adams rose from Cloetesville to Bafana, Sundowns and continental success

South African and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams was found dead on Saturday in Cape Town after representing Bafana Bafana at the FIFA World Cup, and local police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

Adams grew up in Stellenbosch’s Cloetesville area and emerged from a town long known for its footballing talent but lacking a top-level club until Stellenbosch FC won promotion in 2019. Stellenbosch FC was formed in 2017, and in 2020 Adams became the club’s first academy product to sign a professional contract with them, a step that began his rapid rise.

With Stellenbosch finishing third in the 2023-24 South African Premiership, the club qualified for the CAF Confederation Cup. Adams starred in midfield in the first half of the 2024-25 season as Stellenbosch reached the Confederation Cup semifinals at their first attempt. He left the club in January 2025 to join Mamelodi Sundowns.

At Sundowns, Adams struggled for playing time early on but was part of the side that won the 2024-25 Premiership and later established himself as a regular by the time Sundowns won the 2025-26 CAF Champions League, beating Morocco’s AS FAR over two legs in May. Adams dedicated both winners’ medals to his childhood friend Oshwin Andries, who died after a stabbing incident in 2023.

Adams’ international career included two appearances at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, played in early 2024, but he later fell out of favour with coach Hugo Broos after being late to a national team camp in 2024 and was excluded from March 2025 to March 2026. Broos subsequently recalled Adams and praised his transformation ahead of the World Cup. Adams started South Africa’s 2-0 loss to Mexico in Mexico City on June 11.

Raised in Cloetesville — a community sharply contrasted with Stellenbosch’s wealthier districts — Adams’ story unfolded against local challenges including reports of drug problems, gender-based violence and gang activity. A march led by People Against Gangsterism and Drugs to the homes of suspected dealers took place in 2025. Off the field, Adams had suffered personal losses and was a father to a young daughter.