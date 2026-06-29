Martinelli stoppage strike sends Brazil past Japan into World Cup last 16

Gabriel Martinelli scored five minutes into stoppage time to give Brazil a 2-1 victory over Japan in Houston, lifting the five-time World Cup winners into the tournament’s round of 16. Kaishu Sano had put Japan ahead in the 29th minute before Casemiro headed Brazil level in the 56th. Martinelli finished from close range after being released by Bruno Guimarães.

Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki produced a string of important saves and tipped a second-half run from Vinícius Júnior onto the post to keep his team in the match until the closing moments. Brazil steadied after falling behind and pushed for a late winner in a tense finish.

According to the match report, Brazil fielded a side with an average age of 29 years and 245 days, the second-oldest World Cup lineup the country has used since 1966. Only the team that faced France in the 2006 quarterfinals (30 years and 31 days) was older. Starters Casemiro (34), Alisson Becker (33), Danilo (34), Marquinhos (32) and Santos (32) were cited as part of that experienced group.

The report noted Brazil’s lack of energy and mobility was apparent as Japan’s movement and pace caused problems in the first half, though it added that experience helped Brazil remain in the contest and secure a late victory. The team will face the winners of Tuesday’s Norway–Ivory Coast match in New Jersey on Sunday.

Individual performances were highlighted in the report. Casemiro’s headed equalizer continued a run of strong form, following a season that included eight headed goals for Manchester United; the goal took his Brazil tally to five headers among 10 international goals. Vinícius, 25, was described as a mixed presence — capable of a near moment of brilliance but still searching for consistency for the Seleção, having scored 13 goals in 53 appearances, according to the report.