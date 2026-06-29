Liverpool track Said El Mala as Curtis Jones draws transfer interest

Liverpool have been linked with FC Cologne winger Said El Mala while also handling a potential exit for midfielder Curtis Jones, according to multiple reports. Nicolo Schira says the Reds have shown interest in the 19-year-old El Mala, and TalkSPORT reports that Nottingham Forest have lodged an inquiry for Jones.

El Mala scored 13 goals in 34 Bundesliga appearances last season and has been connected with Chelsea, Brentford and Brighton, Schira reports. He is being considered as one option as Liverpool seek a long-term successor to Mohamed Salah, according to Schira.

El Mala is viewed internally as an alternative to RB Leipzig forward Yan Diomande. ESPN sources say Paris Saint-Germain are closing in on a Diomande deal worth around €100 million, with Liverpool and Real Madrid also reported to be monitoring the situation.

TalkSPORT reports Nottingham Forest are exploring a move for Jones as they search for a replacement for Elliot Anderson, who is closing in on a £116 million transfer to Manchester City. Liverpool are said to have received an inquiry for the 25-year-old, and a fee of about £40 million has been cited as a requirement to complete any sale, a figure that has complicated other talks including discussions with Inter Milan.

The developments underline Liverpool’s parallel work in the transfer market to refresh their attacking options while managing interest in current squad members, according to the cited reports.