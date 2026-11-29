LOS ANGELES — The 5-5 New England Patriots will start backup quarterback Tommy DeVito after starter Drake Maye suffered a fractured right fibula, and Josh McDaniels is drawing on previous experience guiding backups into starting roles. The Patriots face the 1-9 Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS).

McDaniels oversaw similar transitions in New England’s past: in 2008, after Tom Brady tore his ACL, Matt Cassel stepped in and the team went 11-5; in 2016, during Brady’s four-game suspension, Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett split snaps and the Patriots won three games. “There’s always a way to win,” McDaniels said, noting the formula can change when the quarterback does.

McDaniels emphasized tailoring the plan to DeVito’s comfort and the group’s strengths. “You start at one place and that place is wherever he’s most comfortable and where the team can operate and be competitive and have a chance to win,” he said. McDaniels said DeVito had “plenty of reps in the spring and summer” and that the staff would focus on plays he has the most confidence in.

DeVito struggled in relief of Maye in Week 10, completing 12 of 24 passes for 81 yards with one touchdown and one interception, but coaches cited the benefit of having time to prepare. McDaniels said the team now has “two weeks to plan. We have repetitions. We have things we can correct in practice.” He added that DeVito has shown arm strength, mobility and competitiveness.

McDaniels also pointed to the way earlier backups parlayed their New England opportunities into starting roles and financial gains elsewhere. “Every guy I’ve had a chance to coach in this situation before, we don’t talk about that, but they’re waiting for the day they get a chance to go out and play,” he said, citing Cassel, Garoppolo and Brissett. According to ESPN Analytics, the Patriots’ playoff chances sit at 16.7% and would rise to 26.7% with a win Sunday, or fall to 9.1% with a loss. New England returns home next for games against the Buffalo Bills (10-1) and Minnesota Vikings (7-3).