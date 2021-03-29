NBA News: Lakers Sign Andre Drummond, Nets Land LaMarcus Aldridge

The NBA might be back to a 2-team league this week. While the Lakers suffer through some injuries and pains this season, there is every reason to believe they are the team to beat in the West. Meanwhile over in the East, the Brooklyn Nets have quietly built a powerhouse of former stars.

The Nets picked up a bunch of role players and pieces throughout the season. And this week, they waited on the Spurs to buy out the contract of LaMarcus Aldridge. San Antonio could not agree to a deal with a team before the deadline this week.

The 6-foot-11 big man playing in his 15th NBA season this year. Aldridge has spent 9 years in Portland before signing a deal with the Spurs in 2015. He’s averaged 19.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game in his career. Those numbers have obviously fallen off a bit at 35 years old.

Back over in the West, the injured Lakers added another big body in Andre Drummond. The 6-foot-10 center signed a deal with Los Angeles just 2 days after his buyout went through with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Teams were unwilling to take on his wild $28 million salary via trade.

Drummond was incredibly effective for the Cavs before they decided to sit him and seek a trade. He averaged 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per game up until February when he was pulled from the lineup.

Drummond will help fill out a lineup desperately missing LeBron James and Anthony Davis. James is out 4-6 weeks with a high ankle sprain while AD’s timeline remains unclear. Davis went down with a calf strain well before the All-Star break.

The Lakers have gone with Montrezl Harrell and Marc Gasol to man the paint, but Drummond will probably get the starts there.