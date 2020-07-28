NFL News: Mahomes Buys a Baseball Team, Antonio Brown Retires Again, and More!

In what will almost certainly be one of the wildest things you will hear in the NFL this season, Patrick Mahomes went out and bought himself a baseball team. Fresh off of a half-billion-dollar deal, the Chiefs QB cemented himself in Kansas City sports. Let’s dive into some of the news from around the league this week.
Top News This Week
- Antonio Browbn is back once again to dominate the news cycle this month. The standout receiver took to social media to once again announce that he is not looking to play professional football and that he would be retiring from the sport. Not sure how much truth we can assign to this considering that this is now the second(sort of third?) time that he has said he would no longer like to play. TBD on where he goes from here.
- Prior to the NFL coming up with a health and safety plan to share with the NFLPA, players from around the league took to social media to voice their concerns. Big names like Myles Garrett, Drew Brees, and Todd Gurley were all vocal about the league needing to make changes to their safety standards so that league could start a season.
- The Titans and running back Derrick Henry have agreed on terms of a new deal. The Titans inked Henry to a four-year deal worth upwards of $50 million with $25.5 guaranteed as a part of the contract. The new agreement will keep him in Tenessee through his age-29 season.
- The Browns have agreed to a renegotiated contract with DE Olivier Vernon. Vernon will get $11 million guaranteed through a $7 million signing bonus, $3.75 million base salary, and a $250,000 workout bonus. He will also be able to earn $2 million more in incentives after previously having a $15.25 million non-guaranteed deal.
- Speaking of deals, Patrick Mahomes is using his new contact money to make some investments. The Chiefs QB just bought in as a part-owner of the Kansas City Royals, as announced by the team. Mahomes’ father spent 11 seasons as a pitcher in the big leagues when Patrick was a kid.
- Patriots’ three-time Superbowl Champion and Pro-Bowl ILB Dont’a Hightower is choosing to sit out the 2020 season, per Adam Schefter. Hightower has not made an official announcement, but he did just have a baby on July 16th. He was set to make $8 million in base salary this year.
Social News
The Cleveland Browns made things official by signing DE Myles Garrett to a five-year contract extension. The Browns had previously expressed a desire to keep him around long-term, and it looks like talks wen very smoothly.
OFFICIAL❗️@MylesLGarrett has signed a 5-year contract extension » https://t.co/qmplxeaty5 pic.twitter.com/hFaQEg4Z9U
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 15, 2020
After a horrific leg injury, Alex Smith has been cleared by his medical team to return to football activity. One heck of a comeback.
Alex Smith has received clearance from his surgical team to return to full football activity. (via @espn) pic.twitter.com/y4q1lvGRQh
— NFL (@NFL) July 28, 2020
A reminder that Larry Fitzgerald is literally a living legend in the NFL.
The only non-QB to make the #NFLTop100 every single year?
Larry. Legend. @LarryFitzgerald
📺: #NFLTop100 continues TONIGHT at 8pm ET on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/LHoMrWEK64
— NFL (@NFL) July 28, 2020
All of that news and more, this week in the NFL! Check back weekly with GMS Sports for the most up-to-date information on your favorite sports.