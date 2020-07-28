NFL News: Mahomes Buys a Baseball Team, Antonio Brown Retires Again, and More!

In what will almost certainly be one of the wildest things you will hear in the NFL this season, Patrick Mahomes went out and bought himself a baseball team. Fresh off of a half-billion-dollar deal, the Chiefs QB cemented himself in Kansas City sports. Let’s dive into some of the news from around the league this week.

Top News This Week

Social News

The Cleveland Browns made things official by signing DE Myles Garrett to a five-year contract extension. The Browns had previously expressed a desire to keep him around long-term, and it looks like talks wen very smoothly.

After a horrific leg injury, Alex Smith has been cleared by his medical team to return to football activity. One heck of a comeback.

A reminder that Larry Fitzgerald is literally a living legend in the NFL.