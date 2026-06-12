Walid Regragui departed as Morocco head coach just three months before the FIFA World Cup, a development that the source says surprised no one despite his status as the country’s most successful manager. Regragui led the Atlas Lions to the World Cup semifinal in Qatar, an achievement that briefly placed Morocco at the centre of global sporting attention.

At the 2022 tournament Morocco defeated Belgium, Spain and Portugal en route to becoming the first African and Arab nation to reach the final four, a run the article describes as having recalibrated what is expected of the national team. The feat was framed as “the impossible” and transformed perceptions about what the Atlas Lions could achieve.

The piece links that sporting transformation to wider state ambition under King Mohammed VI. It notes the monarch has signed 1,400 bilateral agreements with African countries since ascending the throne and that Morocco has expanded its continental presence through banking, infrastructure, aviation, migration diplomacy and sport. Football initiatives cited include the Mohammed VI Football Academy, aggressive recruitment of diaspora talent, partnerships with CAF and infrastructural investment, along with plans for World Cup co-hosting alongside Spain and Portugal in four years’ time.

Former coach Hervé Renard is said to have understood this evolving landscape, but the article argues the changing expectations ultimately pushed Regragui toward the exit. It notes that Morocco were later awarded the Africa Cup of Nations title following a controversial final against Senegal in January, and that scrutiny of Regragui intensified even as his accomplishments accumulated.

The source stresses that Regragui’s background — born and raised in France, shaped by French football structures and not entirely comfortable in Darija — meant he was never universally perceived as a product of Morocco’s domestic football culture. His Qatar success, the article concludes, raised the bar for what the nation now demands of its teams and coaches.