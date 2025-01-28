in NBA

Rockets vs Hawks NBA Recap: Highlights

The Houston Rockets and Atlanta Hawks faced off in an exciting inter-conference matchup on January 28, 2025. In a fast-paced game featuring two young, high-energy teams, the Hawks secured a 122-115 victory, thanks to a dominant performance from Trae Young and a strong fourth-quarter push.

Game Recap

The Rockets came out aggressive, with Jalen Green and Alperen Şengün leading the offense to an early 32-26 lead at the end of the first quarter. Houston’s ball movement and three-point shooting kept them ahead throughout most of the first half, as they entered halftime with a 61-55 advantage.

The Hawks turned up the intensity in the third quarter, with Trae Young and Dejounte Murray leading an 18-6 run to take the lead. Houston stayed within striking distance, but Atlanta’s defense tightened in the final minutes, forcing key turnovers and outscoring the Rockets 31-24 in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Key Performances

  • Atlanta Hawks:
    • Trae Young: 35 points, 10 assists, 4 rebounds.
    • Dejounte Murray: 24 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists.
    • Clint Capela: 14 points, 12 rebounds, 2 blocks.
  • Houston Rockets:
    • Jalen Green: 28 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds.
    • Alperen Şengün: 22 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists.
    • Fred VanVleet: 18 points, 7 assists, 3 steals.

Statistical Highlights

  • Field Goal Percentage:
    • Hawks: 51.2%
    • Rockets: 46.8%
  • Three-Point Shooting:
    • Hawks: 39.5% (15/38)
    • Rockets: 36.7% (11/30)
  • Turnovers:
    • Hawks: 11
    • Rockets: 15

Takeaways

  • Trae Young’s leadership and clutch play in the second half propelled Atlanta to the win.
  • Houston’s youth and fast-paced offense kept them competitive, but late-game turnovers proved costly.
  • Atlanta’s interior defense and rebounding advantage gave them the edge, with Capela controlling the paint.

Written by Eduardo Marin

