Rockets vs Hawks NBA Recap: Highlights

The Houston Rockets and Atlanta Hawks faced off in an exciting inter-conference matchup on January 28, 2025. In a fast-paced game featuring two young, high-energy teams, the Hawks secured a 122-115 victory, thanks to a dominant performance from Trae Young and a strong fourth-quarter push.
Game Recap
The Rockets came out aggressive, with Jalen Green and Alperen Şengün leading the offense to an early 32-26 lead at the end of the first quarter. Houston’s ball movement and three-point shooting kept them ahead throughout most of the first half, as they entered halftime with a 61-55 advantage.
The Hawks turned up the intensity in the third quarter, with Trae Young and Dejounte Murray leading an 18-6 run to take the lead. Houston stayed within striking distance, but Atlanta’s defense tightened in the final minutes, forcing key turnovers and outscoring the Rockets 31-24 in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Key Performances
- Atlanta Hawks:
- Trae Young: 35 points, 10 assists, 4 rebounds.
- Dejounte Murray: 24 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists.
- Clint Capela: 14 points, 12 rebounds, 2 blocks.
- Houston Rockets:
- Jalen Green: 28 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds.
- Alperen Şengün: 22 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists.
- Fred VanVleet: 18 points, 7 assists, 3 steals.
Statistical Highlights
- Field Goal Percentage:
- Hawks: 51.2%
- Rockets: 46.8%
- Three-Point Shooting:
- Hawks: 39.5% (15/38)
- Rockets: 36.7% (11/30)
- Turnovers:
- Hawks: 11
- Rockets: 15
Takeaways
- Trae Young’s leadership and clutch play in the second half propelled Atlanta to the win.
- Houston’s youth and fast-paced offense kept them competitive, but late-game turnovers proved costly.
- Atlanta’s interior defense and rebounding advantage gave them the edge, with Capela controlling the paint.
