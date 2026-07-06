Top 2027 prospects draw NBA comparisons, recruiting buzz, according to ESPN

Elite high school evaluations frequently offer an early look at future NBA talent, and ESPN notes that the 2026 draft class illustrates that connection: 18 of the 30 first-round picks and 10 of the 14 lottery selections were ranked in the ESPN SC Next 100. ESPN’s newly updated top 10 for the 2027 class pairs prospects with NBA comparisons and outlines recruiting developments.

No. 1 Marcus Spears Jr., a 6-foot-10 power forward with a 7-foot-2 wingspan, is likened to Jaren Jackson Jr. and Chris Bosh. Spears is described as a premier two-way presence who protects the interior, dominates the glass and alters possessions even when not blocking shots. Left-handed, he is beginning to show signs of putting the ball on the floor in a manner compared to Bosh, with ESPN noting the next step could be developing into a floor-spacer. Recruiting contact reportedly includes North Carolina, Texas, LSU, Arizona, Arkansas, Kentucky, Tennessee and USC; Spears plans to trim his list after Peach Jam (July 14-19), according to ESPN.

No. 2 Beckham Black, a point guard, draws a comparison to Andrew Nembhard. ESPN highlights Black’s playmaking across high school, grassroots circuits and internationally, noting he led Team USA at the FIBA U17 Basketball World Cup with eight assists per game and earned All-Tournament First Team honors. Black is praised for pushing the pace in transition, a tight handle, deep shooting range and advanced feel. Reported offers include Arkansas, Duke, Texas, North Carolina, Kentucky, Miami, Virginia and USC, among others, per ESPN.

No. 3 Demarcus Henry is compared to Jalen Johnson and Kawhi Leonard for his versatility and ball skills. ESPN describes Henry as having similar ballhandling and decision-making to Johnson, with offensive footwork and driving ability that recall a young Leonard. He has taken unofficial visits to BYU and Ohio State and plans official visits after July; Arkansas, UConn, Kentucky, Louisville and North Carolina have also maintained contact, according to ESPN.

No. 4 C.J. Rosser, a power forward, draws comparisons to Jabari Smith Jr. and Brandon Ingram. ESPN calls Rosser a shot-maker who has increased his rebounding rate, making him one of the nation’s premier forwards. Rosser is noted for a projectable shooting stroke despite struggles from deep in EYBL play, and ESPN says he could challenge defenses in dribble-handoff actions similar to Smith.