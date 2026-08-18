2026-27 NBA Summer Forecast: Which rookies are primed for stardom?

The 2026 NBA draft is roughly two months in the books and rookies are arriving for the 2026-27 season after summer league showings that offered early glimpses. Washington’s No. 1 pick AJ Dybantsa tied the mark for most points by a No. 1 pick in a summer-league debut with 27 points in a game against No. 2 pick Darryn Peterson and the Utah Jazz, according to ESPN. Other top newcomers mentioned by insiders as ready to contribute immediately include Caleb Wilson, Brayden Burries and Darius Acuff Jr.

ESPN’s NBA insiders voted on which lottery pick has the fastest path to superstardom, ranking Darryn Peterson (No. 2, Utah Jazz) first with five votes, AJ Dybantsa (No. 1, Washington Wizards) second with four, Caleb Wilson (No. 4, Chicago Bulls) third with three and Cameron Boozer (No. 3, Memphis Grizzlies) fourth with one vote, according to ESPN. Tim MacMahon wrote that scouts are split on ceiling between Dybantsa and Peterson but noted Peterson may have an easier path because of the situation in Utah and the stability of coach Will Hardy.

When asked who is most likely to make an All-NBA team first, insiders put Cameron Boozer atop the list with seven votes and Peterson second with four; Dybantsa and Wilson received one vote each, according to ESPN. Peterson averaged 20.7 points, four assists, one steal and 1.3 blocks across five summer-league games, per ESPN. Michael C. Wright wrote that Boozer’s basketball IQ, physicality, passing and ability to elevate teammates could lift a revamped Memphis roster, though Wright noted the club’s outlook hinges in part on the health of Zach Edey.

On the question of which lottery pick will reach an All-Star team first, Dybantsa and Peterson were tied with four votes apiece, Boozer received three votes and Wilson two, according to ESPN. Dybantsa’s debut also included a rim-rocking two-handed dunk that set expectations for highlight plays in his rookie season.

ESPN noted the 2026-27 Summer Forecast series will continue Aug. 24, with more insider answers to the biggest questions heading into next season as these rookies prepare for their NBA debuts.