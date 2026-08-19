How to watch Week 2 of the 2026 NFL preseason

Week 2 of the 2026 NFL preseason begins Thursday with a nationally televised matchup that pits 2026 No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza and the Las Vegas Raiders against the Houston Texans in a game exclusive to ESPN, according to ESPN.

Mendoza completed 10 of 16 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown in his preseason debut last week against the Arizona Cardinals, per ESPN.

The Week 2 slate also features several notable matchups, including Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills against Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders and the Cleveland Browns; the Philadelphia Eagles traveling to Foxborough to face the New England Patriots; and the Dallas Cowboys visiting the Arizona Cardinals in Arizona, according to ESPN.

Fans can watch live or catch replays on NFL Network. Viewers with an ESPN Unlimited plan can stream select out-of-market games live in the ESPN App and through the NFL streaming hub, according to ESPN. For additional coverage, ESPN directs fans to its NFL hub page for news, analysis, scores, stats and schedules.

Schedule (all times Eastern): Thursday — 8 p.m.: Las Vegas Raiders at Houston Texans (ESPN); 10 p.m.: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Chargers (NFL Network). Friday — 7 p.m.: New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers (NFL Network); 7:30 p.m.: Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars (ESPN App); 9 p.m.: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos (NFL Network). Saturday — 1 p.m.: Baltimore Ravens at Minnesota Vikings (ESPN App); 1 p.m.: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns (NFL Network); 4 p.m.: New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams (ESPN App); 4 p.m.: New York Giants at Miami Dolphins (NFL Network); 7 p.m.: Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots (NFL Network); 7:30 p.m.: Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (ESPN App); 10 p.m.: Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals (NFL Network).