Saints’ offense shows promise in joint practice ahead of Cowboys, Rams

The New Orleans Saints’ offense produced its first notably strong day of training camp during a joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars, officials said, after 11 practices of uneven performances. The Jaguars finished last season ranked first against the run, 21st in passing defense and 11th in total defense.

The starters did not play in New Orleans’ preseason opener against Jacksonville and were given a few days of rest after the joint practice. The Saints dropped that game 24-20; it featured an 86-yard kickoff return by Ty Chandler and a nine-yard touchdown run by Audric Estime on the game’s opening play. Spencer Rattler started and completed 8-of-11 passes for 42 yards, was sacked twice and lost a fumble. Zach Wilson entered in the second quarter and connected on a touchdown to Oscar Delp, while Bub Means and Barion Brown each finished with more than 70 receiving yards.

The starters will return to joint-practice work in California with the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday and the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday. The Rams led the league last season in total yards allowed, while the Cowboys finished second, making both sessions significant tests for the offense.

Quarterback Tyler Shough described the day against Jacksonville as a useful benchmark, saying the offense felt better than earlier in camp but still has room to improve. Shough completed a deep pass to rookie Bryce Lance while matched against Travis Hunter and later connected with Chris Olave on a toe-tapping touchdown in practice. Reserve work included Rattler developing timing with receivers such as Brown and Trey Palmer, who celebrated a long touchdown by spiking the ball.

Saints coach Kellen Moore noted the starters received about 50 snaps against Jacksonville’s first team, far more than typical in a preseason opener, and said that volume allowed evaluation of the starters in a setting with game-like intensity.