Five Patriots who stood out in preseason opener vs. Colts

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots opened the preseason with a 13-13 tie against the Indianapolis Colts, a game that featured limited work for most starters and served as an extended evaluation of depth and rookies.

Linebacker K.J. Britt started and made an immediate impact, recording a tackle behind the line of scrimmage and chasing down quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. to force a fumble that teammate Isaiah Iton recovered. Britt played 14 defensive snaps and five on special teams. Coach Mike Vrabel said, “K.J. showed up with a veteran presence, physical presence, trying to help us on special teams and add versatility [by] trying to play both positions inside.”

Running back Jam Miller, a seventh-round pick from Alabama, started and handled 22 snaps, rushing 14 times for 55 yards (3.9-yard average). Miller converted a short-yardage fourth-down carry behind rookie right tackle Caleb Lomu. Miller’s roster chances increased after the Patriots placed Terrell Jennings on injured reserve prior to the game. Vrabel praised Miller’s physicality, saying, “I felt like he ran with his pads down and had a couple physical runs, and was happy for him.”

Quarterback Behren Morton played exclusively in the second half, totaling 30 snaps and finishing 7-of-13 for 66 yards. Morton moved the offense on the final drive, completing two passes to set up a potential 49-yard field-goal attempt, a sequence aided by what the report called a questionable unnecessary roughness penalty. Morton said his goal was “trying to prove a point to be on this team,” adding that showing he knows what he is doing “earns respect from the veterans.”

Edge rusher Bradyn Swinson played largely in the second half behind starters Gabe Jacas and Quintayvious Hutchins, logging 38 snaps — the third-highest total among defenders. Swinson’s power rush pressured quarterback Riley Leonard on a play that resulted in an interception by John Saunders Jr., and he later had a batted pass on fourth down that led to another turnover. He finished with three tackles.

Newly signed running back Hassan Haskins made a notable play on special teams, “steamrolling his assignment on his initial snap on kickoff coverage,” a play noted as the type that typically catches coaches’ attention.