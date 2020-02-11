Cowboys News: Dallas Pushing Feverishly To Get Dak Prescott Extension Complete

Various sources have speculated that the Dallas Cowboys could go a number of routes in regards to the quarterback position in 2020. All the while, the Dallas brass (the Jones family) has said that they are behind Dak Prescott being their long-term answer at the position.

According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are pushing to get a long term extension done with Dak Prescott before March 10. That date is the final day that teams can use the franchise tag.

The #Cowboys are going to try to buck history, attempting to get a deal done with QB Dak Prescott by the close of the franchise tag window on March 10. A lot will have to happen for a deal to come together. pic.twitter.com/Csl9LVvvB9 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 11, 2020

As Rapoport says, Prescott and his team of agents must be willing to negotiate and work out a deal before the March 10 deadline. If recent history is any indicator, this may not go smoothly.

It seems that Prescott and his agents are at an impasse over his value with Dallas. Remember, Prescott seemed to threaten a hold out or something of the like during Super Bowl week when he asked to be quoted. The question he was asked was in regards to will he be spending time in Dallas in the off-season.

If I am handicapping the situation, I have to say that it seems unlikely something gets worked out. While the inner details of this situation have not really been released to the public since last September or even longer, the two sides have had trouble coming together. Unless one side is able to make a serious concession, Dallas seems destined to designate their quarterback with the franchise tag in about a month.