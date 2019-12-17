Lakers News: Los Angeles To Be Televised In National Game Over Warriors

While we have seen plenty of ‘flex’ television scheduling in the NFL, the NBA has done little of this. Recently, the decision was made to pivot from the Golden State Warriors-New Orleans Pelicans game on December 29th.

Now – Mark Medina reports – that game will be the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks. When the NBA television was scheduled, the Golden State vs. New Orleans tilt seemed to be a great pick for a late December match-up. However, that was before key injuries to Steph Curry and Zion Williamson.

ESPN will no longer televise the Warriors-Pelicans game on Friday. That was considered a marquee game opening the season presuming a healthy Steph Curry and Zion Williamson. That is no longer the case. ESPN also picking up Lakers-Mavs game on Dec. 29 — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) December 17, 2019

Now, the Lakers are indeed rolling with Anthony Davis. Furthermore, the Dallas Mavericks roster one of the rising stars of the league in Luka Doncic. For example, the Mavericks just ended an 18-game Milwaukee Bucks win streak in Milwaukee even without Doncic available to play.

Currently, the Lakers are the toast of the entire league with a 24-3 record. By comparison, Dallas is 18-8 in their own right; making this close to must-see television.

In addition, the Lakers are scheduled to play in one of the prestigious Christmas Day games on national television. At 8:00 PM eastern time, the Lakers will tip off against their inner-city rival Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center.

However, this game that is now slated to be televised on ESPN might be more captivating. Right now, it doesn’t get much better for a casual NBA fan then Doncic vs. Lebron.