Marcotti’s mid-tournament musings: Messi surreal as World Cup delivers drama

After 28 days of play, the 2026 World Cup finally reached its first scheduled off day, and Gabriele Marcotti used the pause to reflect on a tournament he called breathless, unpredictable and wildly entertaining. Marcotti described it as a World Cup of the stars, spotlighting a Golden Boot race that has Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappé and Harry Kane constantly trading blows. He also noted good vibes from jubilant Scotland fans and the unexpected rise of Vozinha, along with notable upsets — Uruguay eliminated in the group stage, Germany out in the round of 32 and Brazil knocked out in the last 16 — and 31 goals scored in second-half stoppage time.

Marcotti singled out Messi’s late spell against Egypt as near-supernatural. After missing a first-half penalty, Messi supplied the pinpoint cross that Cristian Romero headed in to start Argentina’s comeback, then embarked on a slaloming run from the left that beat three men and set up Lautaro Martínez before scoring the equalizer himself. Marcotti wrote that what Messi produced from about the 77th minute onward defied reason and was as breathtaking as any individual sequence in a short span of a match.

At the same time, Marcotti argued Argentina must improve. He suggested the current form might be enough to reach — and get past — Switzerland, but would be unlikely to suffice against Norway or England later in the knockout rounds. Marcotti pointed to coach Lionel Scaloni’s tactical tweak, bringing in deep-lying playmaker Leandro Paredes for winger Thiago Almada, and raised concerns about Argentina’s vulnerability on transitions, a lack of midfield control and limited effectiveness in the final third apart from set pieces and Messi. He also highlighted standout goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir, who denied Julián Álvarez and saved Messi’s penalty.

Marcotti addressed Egypt coach Hossam Hassan’s postgame fury over a disallowed Mostafa Ziko goal, calling Hassan’s suggestion of a conspiracy misplaced. He noted that referees treat a “step-on-foot” as a foul and that Marwan Ateya stepped on Lisandro Martínez’s foot, triggering VAR intervention to overturn the goal. Marcotti added that Hassan might recall VAR having been decisive in Egypt’s favor against Iran in the group stage.

With the tournament on its first rest day, Marcotti offered his mini mid-tournament appraisal: a World Cup rich in star turns, surprises and moments that demand a second look.