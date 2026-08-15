Mets join online mockery of Jayden Daniels over No. 5 dispute

The New York Mets joined a growing wave of online jabs at Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels amid his dispute with LSU, according to ESPN.

Daniels’ spokesperson told ESPN that the quarterback objected to the Tigers allowing cornerback DJ Pickett to wear the No. 5 jersey Daniels wore during his Heisman-winning 2023 season, the report states. An Aug. 5 letter from Daniels’ attorney to Tigers athletic director Verge Ausberry informed LSU it could no longer use Daniels’ name, image and likeness, according to a copy obtained by ESPN.

The disagreement has produced several public jibes. StubHub announced it would stop offering tickets in groups of five, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series team TRICON Garage said it would not run No. 5 at a recent race, and Minor League Baseball posted a joke about a postponed game resuming at 5:05 p.m. in the fifth inning, according to ESPN.

After the Mets’ 4-1 victory over the Washington Nationals on Friday, the team posted a graphic referencing the Daniels matter, noting it stopped at four runs as a nod to the controversy. ESPN reported the Mets’ post had received more than 8,700 retweets and 108,000 likes as of Saturday.

The Mets rank 22nd in MLB with 514 runs scored this season, the report adds.

According to ESPN, the exchange between Daniels and LSU has become a focal point for social-media reaction and lighthearted responses from sports organizations and accounts.