MLB News: Kendrick Retires, Free Agent Rumors, La Russa’s Legal Battle, and More!

The slow MLB free-agent market continues as the league tried to find out what next season will even look like. As of now, neither MLB or the Player’s Union has been able to make a statement on the progress of parameters being set for the 2021 season. With that, let’s dive into some of the news from around the league this week.

Top News This Week

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa has officially resolved his DUI case by pleading guilty in Phoenix. The long-time MLB manager was arrested on drunk driving charges back in February and will need to serve 20 hours of community service as part of the agreement. La Russa will also need to serve one day under house arrest as well as pay a small fine of $1200.

Second baseman Howie Kendrick has decided that he will retire from baseball rather than pursue a new contract for the 2021 season. Kendrick made the announcement on Monday despite rumors that teams were in on bringing him back. All told, Kendrick tallied 15 big league seasons between 4 different teams.

The Toronto Blue Jays have emerged as a “serious player” for free-agent second baseman DJ LeMahieu. It’s been reported that DJ is seeking a 5-year commitment worth somewhere in the range of $125 million for his services, a number that the Yankees have been rumored to be off by about $25 million.

The Kansas City Royals are the latest team to be interested in signing veteran RHP Adam Wainwright. At 39 years of age, signing Wainwright would likely require just a 1-year commitment to the crafty veteran who managed to have a very effective 2020 season.

Cubs RHP Yu Darvish is generating more and more trade interest as the offseason continues. Chicago has been reportedly interested in basically tearing their team down, and flipping Darvish off of his best year might be their best move. There have been at least two teams that have been interested in Darvish and been in contact with Chicago.

The final totals for MLB payrolls have been released with the Dodgers topping the league at just over $98 million for the year. That payroll is the lowest for a top team in baseball since before the 2000 season.

The Blue Jays and the Mets are seen as the two best suitors to sign George Springer this offseason. Under new ownership, the Mets have acknowledged that Springer is one of the bats that they would like to go after in free agency.

Social News

The Player’s Alliance made a stop in Nashville this week to help kids as part of the Players Pull Up Tour, and hometown hero Mookie Betts was there to serve.

Mookie was back in his hometown of Nashville helping the kids in the #PlayersPullUp Tour. ❤ (via @Player_Alliance) pic.twitter.com/tgYzATXizo — MLB (@MLB) December 20, 2020

Are there any position players that you would love to see pitch in a game? MLB ish hopeful these guys get that opportunity soon.

Who’s a position player you’d like to see pitch an inning? pic.twitter.com/0FWgmEYMKp — MLB (@MLB) December 21, 2020

And finally, we celebrate the retirement of Howie Kendrick by looking back at how his career was made. Quite the story for the 2019 World Series champion.

World Series champion Howie Kendrick is retiring. The story of how he went from a young player no one wanted to a @Nationals legend is one we told in Oct. 2019. It's still inspiring. 👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/bigNGyHmnT — Infield Chatter (@InfieldChatter) December 22, 2020