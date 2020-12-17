NFL News: Brees to Return From IR, Week 15 Playoff Scenarios, COVID List Additions, and More!

This week in the NFL, we get a few guys back from injury and add a few more to the ever-growing reserve/COVID list. As the regular season starts to wind down, the health and availability of players become more and more important to success. Let’s jump into some of the news from around the league this week!

Top News This Week

Drew Brees was on the receiving end of a devastating blow just a few weeks ago that resulted in multiple broken ribs and a collapsed lung. And now just a few weeks later, Brees has been designated to come off of the Injured Reserve list. But as Adam Schefter reports, the Saints do not plan to rush him back into a starting role with their current place in the standings.

The Buffalo Bills can clinch the AFC East division title this week with a win over the Denver Broncos, OR a Miami Dolphins loss to the Patriots. There is also a much less likely scenario where Buffalo and Miami both tie, in which they would also clinch the division.

The New Orleans Saints can clinch the NFC South with a win over the Chiefs OR a Tampa Bay loss to the Atlanta Falcons. If both teams tie their games, the Saints would once again take the NFC South. They will likely have to beat Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs without Drew Brees.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers can clinch a playoff berth with a very extreme scenario. They would need to beat the Falcons, and the Vikings would need to tie the Bears. So basically, the Bucs are not clinching playoffs this week.

Chargers owner Dean Spanos informed business-side employees this week that a COVID hardship Allowance will be deposited into their accounts this week. The amount depends on a number of factors including time spent in service of the organization.

Washington Football Team QB Alex Smith had to leave Sunday’s game with a leg injury, which had everyone holding their breath. Fortunately, Smith clarified that it was not an injury-related to his surgically repaired broken leg. Smith called it a calf strain that will likely keep him out this week.

Despite the Houston Texans being 4-9 and way out of the playoff hunt, HC Romeo Crennel has said he will not shut down star QB Deshaun Watson. Instead, Crennel insists that Watson will start the remainder of the season for some reason.

Former Ravens RB Lorenzo Taliaferro passed away this week at the age of 28. Taliaferro played parts of 3 seasons with Baltimore after being drafted in the 4th round out of Coastal Carolina in 2014. His cause of death was not made public.

Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez is set to rejoin his team this week after having surgery to remove a cancerous tumor from his leg. Sanchez put off his surgery for a few days in order to allow his team time to find a replacement punter for the time that he was gone.

Social News

The Browns versus Ravens game this week was easily one of the best matchups of the NFL season to date. Give us a lifetime of Lamar Jackson facing off against Baker Mayfield, please.

Lions Center Frank Ragnow did not allow a sack or pressure while playing a game against the Packers with a fractured throat…he also played every snap of the game.

Ragnow did not allow a sack or pressure while playing with a fractured throat and played every snap the rest of the game 😳 https://t.co/dJBOPu7RGs pic.twitter.com/qAGVXQxhgQ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 16, 2020

And finally, the best storyline of this week in the NFL was easily Lamar Jackson. He had to head to the lockerroom during the second-half, and many fans thought he had to use the restroom. When asked about it, Jackson had a hilarious rebuttal.

"I didn't pull a Paul Pierce. I was cramping." —Lamar Jackson on if he left the game to use the restroom (via @Ravens) pic.twitter.com/NBpqNvG42f — ESPN (@espn) December 15, 2020