NFL News: Cam Newton Gets in Work, Baker Mayfield Goes After Fans, and More!

The NFL, just like many other sports leagues over the last few weeks, saw a lot of players speaking out against racism and injustices this week. The question of kneeling during the season started to pop up throughout fan bases, and Browns’ QB Baker Mayfield made it clear that he WOULD be kneeling when the season came around. Before we get into that, let’s dive into some of the news from around the league.
Top News This Week
- The NFL sent out a memo to all teams late last week, letting them know that the league would be celebrating Juneteenth as a holiday on June 19th moving forward. The rather unknown date represents the end of slavery in the United States and has come out with strong support as a national holiday as of late.
- Seattle Seahawks’ head coach Pete Carroll talked about Colin Kaepernick a lot over the last couple of weeks. Carroll insisted that he regretted not signing Kaep as a free agent, but that the team has reached out to him with interest over the last few weeks.
- The NFL has pledged to donate $250 million over the next ten years to “combat systemic racism and support the battle against the ongoing and historic injustices faced by African-Americans”. The NFL has not yet made it clear where exactly that money will be going as of yet.
- New England Patriots’ RB James White said earlier last week that he does expect the team to protest. He did not say how that protest would come, but that he was sure the team would get together and figure something out to peacefully protest.
- Steelers’ CB Mike Hilton signed his 2nd-round tender last week, though he is still hoping to get an extension done with the team prior to the start of the season.
- The Minnesota Vikings and the Wilf Family have announced a $5 million donation to social justice causes throughout the United States. The organization will collaborate with players this year to determine where the contributions will be going.
Social News
The NBA’s Carmelo Anthony spoke on some advice that he gave to Colin Kaepernick before the start of the 2016 season. Melo insisted that Kaep stand firm in what he believed in, and to not back down.
Carmelo shared what advice he gave Colin Kaepernick before the 2016 NFL season. pic.twitter.com/BW7Wr4Z9JT
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 12, 2020
Deion Sanders’ son Sheduer got to put in some work with legendary QB Tom Brady this week. Sanders is a four-star quarterback going into his senior season this year in Texas.
Tom Brady and Shedeur Sanders, son of Deion Sanders, put some work in on Saturday.
Sanders is an ESPN four-star QB entering his senior season at Trinity Christian School in Cedar Hill, Texas.
(via @ShedeurSanders, @Striving4_ALott) pic.twitter.com/Ynui7iMO7H
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 14, 2020
Cam Newton remains surprisingly unsigned, but that hasn’t stopped the man from getting in some work. He released some videos working out with OBJ this week.
Cam Newton getting some work in with Odell Beckham, Jr.
(🎥: Cam's Instagram). pic.twitter.com/3sbm3QcTIC
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 14, 2020
Browns’ QB Baker Mayfield had no time for uninformed fans, biting back when asked why his team would consider kneeling.
Browns’ QB Baker Mayfield responding to a fan on IG: pic.twitter.com/JCgvE4EmlW
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 13, 2020
All of that news and more, this week in the NFL! Check back weekly with GMS Sports for the most up-to-date information on your favorite sports.