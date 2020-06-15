in NFL

NFL News: Cam Newton Gets in Work, Baker Mayfield Goes After Fans, and More!

All of your news from around the NFL this past week!

NFL

The NFL, just like many other sports leagues over the last few weeks, saw a lot of players speaking out against racism and injustices this week. The question of kneeling during the season started to pop up throughout fan bases, and Browns’ QB Baker Mayfield made it clear that he WOULD be kneeling when the season came around. Before we get into that, let’s dive into some of the news from around the league.

Top News This Week

Social News

The NBA’s Carmelo Anthony spoke on some advice that he gave to Colin Kaepernick before the start of the 2016 season. Melo insisted that Kaep stand firm in what he believed in, and to not back down.

Deion Sanders’ son Sheduer got to put in some work with legendary QB Tom Brady this week. Sanders is a four-star quarterback going into his senior season this year in Texas.

Cam Newton remains surprisingly unsigned, but that hasn’t stopped the man from getting in some work. He released some videos working out with OBJ this week.

Browns’ QB Baker Mayfield had no time for uninformed fans, biting back when asked why his team would consider kneeling.

 

All of that news and more, this week in the NFL! Check back weekly with GMS Sports for the most up-to-date information on your favorite sports.

Written by Brook Smith

