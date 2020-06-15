NFL News: Cam Newton Gets in Work, Baker Mayfield Goes After Fans, and More!

The NFL, just like many other sports leagues over the last few weeks, saw a lot of players speaking out against racism and injustices this week. The question of kneeling during the season started to pop up throughout fan bases, and Browns’ QB Baker Mayfield made it clear that he WOULD be kneeling when the season came around. Before we get into that, let’s dive into some of the news from around the league.

Top News This Week

Social News

The NBA’s Carmelo Anthony spoke on some advice that he gave to Colin Kaepernick before the start of the 2016 season. Melo insisted that Kaep stand firm in what he believed in, and to not back down.

Carmelo shared what advice he gave Colin Kaepernick before the 2016 NFL season. pic.twitter.com/BW7Wr4Z9JT — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 12, 2020

Deion Sanders’ son Sheduer got to put in some work with legendary QB Tom Brady this week. Sanders is a four-star quarterback going into his senior season this year in Texas.

Tom Brady and Shedeur Sanders, son of Deion Sanders, put some work in on Saturday. Sanders is an ESPN four-star QB entering his senior season at Trinity Christian School in Cedar Hill, Texas. (via @ShedeurSanders, @Striving4_ALott) pic.twitter.com/Ynui7iMO7H — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 14, 2020

Cam Newton remains surprisingly unsigned, but that hasn’t stopped the man from getting in some work. He released some videos working out with OBJ this week.

Cam Newton getting some work in with Odell Beckham, Jr. (🎥: Cam's Instagram). pic.twitter.com/3sbm3QcTIC — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 14, 2020

Browns’ QB Baker Mayfield had no time for uninformed fans, biting back when asked why his team would consider kneeling.

Browns’ QB Baker Mayfield responding to a fan on IG: pic.twitter.com/JCgvE4EmlW — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 13, 2020