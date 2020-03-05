NFL News: Tomy Brady and Bill Belichick’s Phone Call Did Not Go Well

The Soap Opera that is Tom Brady’s free agency continues. After weeks of hearing that his own wife didn’t even know where was playing and that teammate Julian Edelman thought he was coming home, we have another update.

Tom Brady's talk with Bill Belichick 'didn't go well' https://t.co/hzPXbyuzcw pic.twitter.com/SCCBAV1L5E — New York Post (@nypost) March 4, 2020

Head Coach Bill Belichick and Tomy Brady have been playing together for 20 years. The Quarterback/coach duo brought 6 Superbowls to New England and put together quite the resume.

It’s no secret that Tom Brady is one of the most coveted free agents in all of football right now. There are several teams that could use the service of an established veteran like him. The Chargers, Bears, and Colts could all use a veteran signal-caller sooner rather than later.

While most experts have anticipated Brady returning to the only team he has ever known, this report isn’t exactly encouraging. The more time that passes, the more likely it seems that he will look for a new home to start 2020.