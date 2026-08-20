Nick Jonas assigns Jonas Brothers songs to New York teams

The Jonas Brothers open a three-night run at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 20 as part of the “Burnin’ Up Tour All Over Again.” Raised in New Jersey and featured in the Disney film “Camp Rock 3,” the brothers are longtime New York sports fans and have been steadfast Knicks supporters, according to ESPN.

This summer at the famed arena included the New York Knicks’ first NBA title in 53 years and the so-called “American royal wedding” between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, and MSG remained busy heading into the Jonas Brothers’ performances, according to ESPN.

ESPN spoke with Nick Jonas about assigning Jonas Brothers songs to his favorite New York teams. He selected “Love Bug,” released in 2008, for the Knicks, saying, “It just feels right for them,” according to ESPN.

For the New York Giants, Jonas chose the 2019 comeback single “Sucker,” which became the group’s first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. “I’m probably going to go with ‘Sucker’ because it’s the biggest one, the most important [song], to some,” Jonas told ESPN.

Jonas picked “Burnin’ Up,” another 2008 hit, for the New York Yankees, citing the song’s nostalgia and calling the franchise “more like legacy,” according to ESPN. He is also scheduled to perform at halftime of the NFL Week 1 game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia, ESPN reported.