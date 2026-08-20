Nick Jonas pairs Jonas Brothers songs with New York teams, according to ESPN

Summer at Madison Square Garden has included the New York Knicks winning their first NBA title in 53 years and the high-profile wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, and the arena’s calendar remains busy. According to ESPN, the Jonas Brothers begin a three-night run at MSG for the “Burnin’ Up Tour All Over Again” on Aug. 20. Raised in New Jersey and featured in the new Disney film “Camp Rock 3,” the brothers are longtime New York sports fans and persistent supporters of the Knicks.

Jonas told ESPN he experienced the city’s energy during the Knicks’ recent playoff run and called the feeling around the team electric as they completed the championship journey. The interview came ahead of his halftime performance at the NFL Week 1 game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia, according to ESPN.

ESPN asked Nick Jonas to match Jonas Brothers songs with his favorite New York teams. For the Knicks he selected the 2008 ballad ‘Love Bug,’ saying the song captures how he feels about the team, according to ESPN.

For the New York Giants, Jonas chose the group’s 2019 comeback single ‘Sucker.’ ESPN noted that ‘Sucker’ became the Jonas Brothers’ first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and Jonas told the outlet he was likely to go with that song because of its prominence.

Jonas paired the New York Yankees with ‘Burnin’ Up,’ a 2008 release that was one of the band’s early hits. According to ESPN, he described the Yankees as being more about legacy, a quality he said aligns with the song’s nostalgic feel.