Nick Jonas assigns Jonas Brothers songs to Knicks, Giants and Yankees

Madison Square Garden has been a focal point of a busy New York summer: the Knicks captured their first NBA title in 53 years, and the marriage of Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce kept the arena in the headlines. The Jonas Brothers add to the schedule with a three-night run at MSG for the “Burnin’ Up Tour All Over Again,” starting Aug. 20.

Raised in New Jersey and appearing in the new Disney film Camp Rock 3, the brothers are long‑time New York sports fans and steady supporters of the Knicks. Nick Jonas told ESPN he felt the city’s energy during last year’s playoff run and found the team’s finals victory “pretty incredible to see.”

Ahead of a halftime performance at the NFL Week 1 game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia, ESPN interviewed Jonas and asked him to match Jonas Brothers songs with his favorite New York teams.

For the New York Knicks, Jonas chose the 2008 ballad “Love Bug,” saying the song “just feels right for them,” according to ESPN. The group’s 2008 single “Burnin’ Up” was picked for the New York Yankees; Jonas described the track as steeped in nostalgia and compared the song’s place to the Yankees as a franchise he called “more like legacy,” ESPN reported.

Jonas matched the New York Giants with the 2019 comeback single “Sucker.” That song became the Jonas Brothers’ first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and Jonas told ESPN he selected it because it is “the biggest one, the most important [song], to some.”