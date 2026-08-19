Herbert, Judkins among early-season ‘drumbeat’ players gaining momentum

ESPN characterizes a handful of emerging players as a slow-building “drumbeat” whose steady progress could produce significant returns by season’s end. The concept captures offseason momentum as quiet developments and camp reports begin to pick up volume.

Justin Herbert’s stock is rising after the Chargers changed offensive philosophy and installed Mike McDaniel as offensive coordinator, a move ESPN says was driven largely by McDaniel’s desire to work with Herbert. The coach reportedly praised Herbert’s size, arm strength and anticipatory skills. Training-camp notes indicate the pair have clicked and that Herbert absorbed the new playbook with “astonishing ease,” according to ESPN.

The health and depth of the Chargers’ offensive line also factor prominently in Herbert’s case. ESPN notes that injuries to Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt derailed protection in 2025: before Alt’s season-ending ankle fracture in Week 9, Herbert led the position with 2,140 passing yards and averaged 20.1 fantasy points per game (QB8) from Weeks 1-8. After Alt’s injury, Herbert totaled 1,587 passing yards and averaged 15.8 fantasy points per game (QB14) the remainder of the regular season. Slater has missed some practice with a minor knee tweak while Alt was a full go at camp; ESPN says added depth across the line should help Herbert operate more effectively.

Herbert, a 6-foot-6 veteran who finished as the QB2 in rushing yards last season, will also enter the year with an array of pass-catchers that includes Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, Tre’ Harris, Oronde Gadsden and David Njoku, as well as running backs Omarion Hampton and Keaton Mitchell. According to ESPN, those factors combine to give Herbert top-10 positional fantasy appeal. Other quarterbacks noted by ESPN as players to watch include Tyler Shough, Cam Ward and Carson Beck.

Running back Quinshon Judkins ended his rookie 2025 campaign in Week 16 with a dislocated ankle and fractured fibula. Before the injury, ESPN reports he was the Browns’ uncontested lead back, ranking eighth at the position with 222 carries from Weeks 2-15 but finishing RB22 (12.3 fantasy PPG). Poor quarterback play, a lack of downfield threats and an undermanned offensive line helped limit him to 3.6 yards per carry (RB40), obscuring his power and lower-body explosiveness.

Judkins entered 2026 healthy and practicing in full, drawing regular praise from staff. ESPN quotes running backs coach Duce Staley saying, “the sky’s the limit” and “…Q can play all three downs. I don’t even think that’s a question.” ESPN adds that Judkins averaged two catches per game as a rookie and is expected to take on more receiving work in Todd Monken’s run-focused offense; with a rebuilt offensive line, overall efficiency should improve, though ESPN notes the transition may take time and a difficult early schedule could slow his start.