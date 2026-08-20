DaRon Bland appears healthier, more confident in Cowboys camp

DaRon Bland has been showing clearer signs of recovery from left-foot injuries that hampered him over the past two seasons. Bland, who intercepted 14 passes and set an NFL record with five pick-sixes in 2023, missed the first 10 games of 2024 after surgery on a fifth metatarsal stress fracture and later underwent a second left-foot operation with three games remaining.

In January, Dr. David Porter, a consultant for the Indianapolis Colts, replaced a screw in Bland’s foot. Bland rehabbed throughout the offseason aiming to be fully ready for training camp and said the foot is “a lot better,” with only occasional soreness.

Coaches and teammates have noted sharper movements and improved quickness in camp. Bland switched from size 14 to size 15 cleats, a change he believes has helped, and said he is “definitely getting a lot more push now getting out of my breaks.” He also returned his lone interception last season 68 yards for a touchdown.

Dallas has emphasized the need for Bland, who signed a four-year, $90 million extension in 2025, to regain the form of his first two seasons in new coordinator Christian Parker’s scheme. Coach Schottenheimer said Bland remains confident and that his early-career play demonstrates his capability.

Statistical splits cited by ESPN Research show Bland allowed seven touchdowns and a 60% completion rate in 877 coverage snaps during his first two seasons. In the two seasons affected by the foot injury, he allowed 10 touchdowns and a 65% completion rate in 687 coverage snaps, per ESPN Research.

Position coach Derrick Ansley, who arrived from the Green Bay Packers, highlighted Bland’s leadership and mentorship of second-year cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. Ansley called Bland a “relationship guy” and an “observer,” and praised his steadiness on and off the field as coaches work to refine his fundamentals in the team’s defensive scheme.