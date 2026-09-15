Taylor Swift, Tom Cruise sit together at Chiefs-Broncos game

The cameras found Taylor Swift on “Monday Night Football” with actor Tom Cruise sitting beside her as the Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium.

The broadcast showed the two engaged in a lively conversation and exchanging a high-five when Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice scored a touchdown to give Kansas City a seven-point lead near the end of the first half. Kelce’s mother, Donna, was seated near Swift.

Monday marked Swift’s first Chiefs game since she and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce married in July. Since the couple’s relationship began in 2023, Swift has frequently attended Chiefs games, home and away, sometimes accompanied by other celebrities such as Blake Lively and Ice Spice.

Cruise attended one of Swift’s Eras Tour concerts in London in July 2024 and reportedly exchanged friendship bracelets with fans at the show. The bracelets are based on Swift’s track “You’re On Your Own Kid,” which includes the lyric, “So, make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it.”

The “Mission: Impossible” and “Top Gun” star was also a guest at Swift and Kelce’s New York City wedding, which took place on Cruise’s 64th birthday. Cruise’s presence at Arrowhead adds him to the list of high-profile attendees who have accompanied Swift to Chiefs games.