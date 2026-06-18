U.S. Open 2026: First-round sights and sounds at Shinnecock Hills

The 2026 U.S. Open teed off Thursday at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, according to the U.S. Open. Play began early on the storied Long Island layout as competitors opened their campaigns in the first round.

J.J. Spaun, the 2025 U.S. Open champion, was scheduled to tee off at 8:14 a.m. to begin his title defense, according to the tournament. Spaun captured his first major last year, edging Robert MacIntyre by two strokes to secure the championship.

Spaun’s early start drew attention both for his status as reigning champion and for the pairing alongside Scottie Scheffler. Scheffler, who will tee off alongside Spaun, enters the week with the U.S. Open as the only major he has not won; a victory at Shinnecock Hills would complete a career Grand Slam.

The early pairing of the defending champion and one of the game’s top players set the tone for Thursday’s opening round, according to the U.S. Open. Fans and media followed the duo as they began their respective attempts at low scores on the challenging setup.

Thursday’s first round at Shinnecock Hills offered a mix of storylines: Spaun attempting to defend the title he claimed in 2025 and Scheffler pursuing the one major missing from his resume. The pairing provided an immediate focal point for early action at the championship, according to the tournament.