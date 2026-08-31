2026 NFL roster deadline: Key cuts and notable moves across the league

The NFL’s final 53-man rosters were due Sunday at 6 p.m. ET as teams finished preseason preparations ahead of the 2026 season opener — a Sept. 9 rematch between the Seahawks and Patriots — less than two weeks away, according to NFL Nation reporters. Clubs can still make transactions before the regular-season opener, but the deadline produced a wave of cuts, trades and roster designations.

Of note heading into the deadline, the Cowboys released second-year running back Jaydon Blue, while the Colts retained quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr., NFL Nation reporters said. The roundup includes official releases and other moves for all 32 teams as announcements continued to trickle out.

In Miami, Marcel Louis-Jacques reported the Dolphins traded quarterback Quinn Ewers and receiver Tutu Atwell for rookie Kyle McCord in search of a more settled backup role. Louis-Jacques noted McCord has yet to play an NFL game while Ewers has three starts; McCord was among the top preseason performers. The Dolphins also released linebacker Tyrel Dodson, opening a starting opportunity for second-round pick Jacob Rodriguez.

Mike Reiss reported the Patriots’ cut-down weekend featured a surprise at the sixth cornerback spot, with undrafted rookie Channing Canada (TCU) earning the roster spot over veteran Kindle Vildor. Reiss added New England made minor trades for depth additions Walter Rouse and Corey Kiner and placed veteran OLB Harold Landry III on the physically unable to perform list, special teams captain Brenden Schooler on the non-football injury list and reserve OT Marcus Bryant on injured reserve.

Cincinnati made changes in its receiver room, with former one-time CFL reserve Dohnte Meyers beating out Mitchell Tinsley for a spot on the initial 53-player roster, and Ke’Shawn Williams holding a spot and positioned to replace Charlie Jones, NFL Nation reporting showed.

NFL Nation provided full lists of cuts and the biggest moves for every club as teams trimmed rosters to comply with the deadline and prepared for the regular season.