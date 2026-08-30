Active NFL players keep climbing the all-time sack list

Myles Garrett enters the season as one of the game’s most dominant pass rushers after setting the single-season sack record with 23 and earning his second Defensive Player of the Year award last season. Garrett was traded to the Los Angeles Rams in June and will begin his 10th NFL season with those credentials.

Garrett comes into the season with 125.5 career sacks, tied for 20th in NFL history. Also inside the top 30 among active players are Von Miller (No. 9), Cameron Jordan (No. 17), Calais Campbell (No. 25), T.J. Watt (No. 26), Danielle Hunter (tied for No. 27) and Khalil Mack (T-29th).

Joining Garrett in Los Angeles is Aaron Donald, who un-retired Sunday to sign with the Rams. Donald has 111 career sacks, which sit two behind Khalil Mack and Sean Jones on the all-time list.

Garrett has averaged approximately 14 sacks per season through his first nine campaigns. If he replicated that output this year, he would match Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Taylor at No. 7 on the all-time list; another historic season would move him past Michael Strahan (No. 6) and toward the top five. Von Miller, who recently signed with the Dallas Cowboys, sits three sacks behind Strahan and could also move past him in his 15th season.

Garrett’s 125.5 sacks are 10.5 more than any other player since his 2017 rookie season, according to ESPN Research. He has recorded at least 14 sacks in each of the past five seasons, the longest such streak since 1982. According to ESPN Research, if Garrett records 18.5 or more sacks this season he would set the mark for most sacks over a two-season span since 1982, and his current climb up the all-time list ranks as the second-fastest among the top five all time, behind Reggie White. This file will be updated each week as active players move up the list and milestones are reached.