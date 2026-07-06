2026 World Cup: United States to face Belgium in round of 16

The 2026 World Cup reached the round of 16 with the United States advancing after a 2-0 victory over Bosnia-Herzegovina in the round of 32. Folarin Balogun received a red card in the 64th minute, forcing the U.S. to play a man down for the remainder of that match.

Belgium moved on after mounting a comeback against Senegal, overturning a 2-0 deficit after the 85th minute and winning 3-2 in extra time.

FIFA initially imposed a one-game suspension on Balogun, but the governing body’s Disciplinary Committee suspended that ban for a year, making the striker available for Monday’s match. The article noted that decision altered the odds for the game.

The match will be played at Lumen Field in Seattle at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Fox. Odds listed at the time of publication were: moneyline — United States +150, draw +240, Belgium +180; spread — United States (-0.5) +140, Belgium (+0.5) -180; total — 2.5 (-155 over, +125 under). Odds were as of the time of publication; for the most updated numbers the piece referred readers to DK Sports.

Liz Loza selected last goal: Belgium (+100), citing Belgium’s tendency to score late and find momentum — six of Belgium’s nine goals in the tournament had come in the second half of regulation, while the U.S. had scored six of its 10 goals in the first half.

Victoria Matiash favored a parlay of Balogun anytime goal (+125) and United States to advance (-130). The article noted Balogun leads the U.S. with three goals, is 25 years old, and that the Disciplinary Committee’s decision rendered his red card unlikely to carry a one-match suspension unless the Royal Belgian Football Association successfully appeals.