Belgium rally from 2-0 down to beat Senegal 3-2 in extra time

Belgium overturned a 2-0 deficit to beat Senegal 3-2 in Seattle on Wednesday, scoring twice in the final minutes to force extra time and then converting a late penalty, according to the match report. The win sends Rudi Garcia’s side into the round of 16 to face either the United States or Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Senegal had appeared to have the tie under control after goals from Habib Diarra and Ismaïla Sarr gave the African side a two-goal lead early in the second half. Romelu Lukaku pulled one back in the 86th minute, and Youri Tielemans headed home in the 89th minute to level the score and take the match into extra time, according to the match report.

Tielemans then settled the tie by converting a penalty in the fifth minute of stoppage time at the end of extra time. The spot-kick was awarded after a VAR review following a challenge by Lamine Camara on Tielemans, and the report notes it was the latest winning goal in World Cup history.

Garcia made a pair of notable substitutions after 56 minutes, replacing Jérémy Doku and Kevin De Bruyne while his team trailed 2-0. The report says Doku was unhappy at the change and De Bruyne appeared bemused, but the tactical adjustment is credited with sparking Belgium’s comeback.

Sarr finished the tournament with five career World Cup goals, four of them at this event, moving to within one of Ghana’s Asamoah Gyan as Africa’s all-time World Cup scorer, according to the match report. His goal took him into the company of the tournament’s top scorers, behind Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé (six) and listed alongside Harry Kane and Erling Haaland (both five) in the Golden Boot race.

The report describes Belgium as having been a disappointment at this World Cup but says the dramatic victory showed renewed fighting spirit and gives the squad a chance to advance further in the tournament.