Commanders sign Stefon Diggs to one-year deal to bolster receiving corps

The Washington Commanders signed wide receiver Stefon Diggs to a one-year contract worth up to $12 million, filling the No. 2 receiver spot opposite Terry McLaurin and adding another proven target for quarterback Jayden Daniels, according to ESPN.

Diggs, who grew up in Maryland and played collegiately at Maryland, had been in discussions with the team for some time, but the move was framed as a football decision to give Daniels another weapon rather than a homecoming, ESPN reported. Washington also made a coaching change, promoting David Blough after parting ways with Kliff Kingsbury.

The Commanders drafted receiver Antonio Williams in the third round and have been pleased with his progress, but sought a more explosive complement to McLaurin. One team source told ESPN Diggs was the only free agent the club was interested in signing at this time. Other veteran options were seen as less fitting: Deebo Samuel was considered slot-oriented and ultimately signed with San Francisco, Keenan Allen posted a career-low in certain big-play metrics last season, and Tyreek Hill was recovering from a serious left-knee injury, ESPN reported. Brandin Cooks was noted for limited yards after the catch and fewer long receptions over recent seasons.

Diggs offers versatility, able to play both inside and outside. He posted a career-best 2.77 yards per route run and averaged 4.2 yards after the catch last season, his best YAC figure since 2019. He has topped 1,000 receiving yards in each of the last seven seasons in which he played at least 10 games and received praise for his leadership during New England’s run to the Super Bowl, according to ESPN.

ESPN’s John Keim assessed that the signing improves Washington’s receiver depth compared with a year ago but does not singularly transform the offense. Diggs gives the Commanders an immediate secondary receiving option; with New England last season he ran 171 routes aligned wide and 191 routes from the slot. Keim noted Washington had pursued other targets in the offseason, including Alec Pierce and Romeo Doubs, and had considered Carnell Tate with the seventh pick, but landed on Diggs as the primary free-agent addition.