Undrafted QB Jack Strand handling Falcons’ first‑team reps

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Undrafted rookie Jack Strand has worked primarily with the Atlanta Falcons’ first‑team offense during the opening days of training camp. The 6‑foot‑5, 240‑pound quarterback from Bloomer, Wisconsin, signed with the team after a standout Division II career at Minnesota State‑Moorhead.

Strand, 22, was a Division II All‑American and finished his college career among the Division II leaders with 13,161 passing yards as well as top‑10 marks in attempts and completions. Over the first four practices, he completed 21 of 31 passes in 11‑on‑11 team sessions.

Several teammates and coaches praised elements of Strand’s game. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said Strand “can sling it,” while receiver Drake London called him a “tank” for his size. Tight end Kyle Pitts said Strand has begun to take charge in the huddle, and head coach Kevin Stefanski said the rookie has impressed with his ability to command the offense and to get the team in and out of plays.

Strand acknowledged he did not expect a specific role and has focused on improving each day. “My mentality was not going to change. It was just going to be keep attacking, keep getting better every day,” he said. Linebacker Kendal Daniels, who was a fourth‑round pick in April, said watching Strand handle the first‑team reps has been striking, given their different draft experiences.

Strand’s extended run with the first unit comes while starters Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. work back from injuries — Penix with a right‑knee issue — and as veteran Cooper Rush, who the Falcons signed last week, begins to receive more first‑team snaps. Stefanski noted the college‑to‑pro transition presents different windows and coverage, and that Strand is not perfect but continues to impress.