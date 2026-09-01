ESPN projects top 100 NFL players for 2026, Eagles lead with eight

As the 2026 NFL season approaches, ESPN compiled its annual projected top-100 players list. According to ESPN, a panel of 12 analysts and reporters — Aaron Schatz, Ben Solak, Dan Graziano, Eric Moody, Field Yates, Jeff Legwold, Liz Loza, Matt Bowen, Mina Kimes, Mike Clay, Nick Wagoner and Seth Walder — ranked players based on expected performance for the 2026 season, emphasizing predicted potential rather than past results.

According to ESPN, the Philadelphia Eagles lead all teams with eight players mentioned for the second straight year. The Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers follow with six players apiece, while the New York Jets are the only team without a representative on the list.

By position, quarterbacks were the most represented group with 16 mentions and edge rushers were next with 13, according to ESPN. ESPN’s NFL Nation reporters provided outlooks for each player, ESPN Research supplied a key stat for every entry and fantasy analyst Mike Clay projected 2026 statistics to accompany the rankings. The list is presented from No. 100 upward to No. 1.

ESPN noted a pair of players were not considered for the exercise: Commanders offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil was excluded because of a recent triceps injury, and Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was not included after coming out of retirement Sunday. The rankings reflect projected play for 2026 and are based on the consensus of the 12 sets of votes.

ESPN’s published entries include the opening portion of the list: No. 100 is Sam Darnold, with ESPN noting he has 31 wins over the past two seasons and a league-high 20 turnovers in 2025 but finished the year with four straight games without a turnover; his combined 14-3 starts with the Vikings and Seahawks made him, according to ESPN, one of only two QBs alongside Tom Brady to record back-to-back 14-win seasons. No. 99 is safety Jessie Bates III, who has 27 interceptions and 11 forced fumbles since 2018; ESPN notes his 27 interceptions are third most behind Kevin Byard and Justin Simmons (both 28). No. 98 is Antoine Winfield Jr., who ESPN says leads all safeties since 2020 with 12 forced fumbles and 10 fumble recoveries. No. 97 is Jalen Hurts, listed by ESPN with a 57-25 record as a starter and ranked second only to Josh Allen with 138 total touchdowns since 2022.