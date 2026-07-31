FIFA commercial plan, UEFA boycott risk derailing 2027 Women’s World Cup

Leaked plans to commercialize FIFA’s competitions have turned women’s soccer into a potential frontline in a widening dispute between FIFA president Gianni Infantino and major confederations. UEFA has agreed to boycott FIFA competitions, including the World Cup, unless Infantino abandons the proposed FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), and that stance comes less than a year before the 2027 Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

The FFE proposal, as outlined in the leaked plans, would see FIFA sell a 20% minority stake in a new commercial subsidiary that would control key assets such as broadcast rights, sponsorships, ticketing and hospitality for men’s and women’s World Cups. Critics warn the move could shift emphasis from sporting integrity toward maximizing commercial returns, with possible consequences including higher ticket prices, more frequent World Cups, and increased concerns about player welfare and fan accessibility.

Opposition to the proposal has been reinforced by Concacaf and the Asian Football Confederation. Combined with UEFA’s 55 member associations, that amounts to 143 national federations out of 211 opposing the plan — well beyond the 106 votes required for approval — leaving both the FFE proposal and Infantino in a precarious position, according to the report.

The timing raises immediate sporting concerns. The FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Poland is due to begin in 36 days, with the U-17 men’s tournament in Qatar and the U-17 women’s tournament in Morocco scheduled for October and November. European qualifying playoffs for the 2027 Women’s World Cup are set to begin in October, heightening the potential disruption.

A boycott by UEFA would have an outsized effect on the women’s game. It would exclude reigning world champions Spain, European champions England, two-time winners Germany and other traditional powers including France, Sweden and the Netherlands. Six of the top 10 teams in FIFA’s rankings would be absent; four of the nine nations that have won the Women’s World Cup — Norway, Germany, the Netherlands and Spain — would not compete, and three of the 2023 tournament’s four semifinalists would also be missing. With only the United States and hosts Brazil among the leading non-European contenders, critics say the Women’s World Cup draws much of its global appeal from Europe’s biggest stars and strongest national teams.