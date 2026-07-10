Futures Game 2026: Prospects to watch in Philadelphia

The All-Star Futures Game takes place Sunday at noon ET as part of MLB All-Star Weekend in Philadelphia. The event is billed as an entertaining showcase of top minor-league talent, and fans in the area are advised to arrive early for batting practice.

Below are must-see prospects, with Kiley McDaniel’s latest rankings in parentheses. Among the super shortstops: Jesus Made, SS, Milwaukee Brewers (1); Leo De Vries, SS, Athletics (2); and Franklin Arias, SS, Boston Red Sox (6). Made, who turned 19 in May, is already in Double-A and is hitting .283/.355/.445 with eight home runs. De Vries is a teenager in Double-A at .278/.367/.427 with 10 homers. Arias is a year older and has produced a .332/.418/.602 line at Double-A Portland; the write-up noted Boston’s infield offensive struggles in the context of his performance.

Top pitching prospects include Seth Hernandez, RHP, Pittsburgh Pirates (7); Kade Anderson, LHP, Seattle Mariners (9); and Ryan Sloan, RHP, Seattle Mariners (17). Hernandez was selected sixth in last year’s draft and has moved to High-A, striking out 107 batters in 66 innings. The evaluation described him as having advanced stuff and feel. Anderson, the third overall pick in 2025 out of LSU, has dominated Double-A, while Sloan, a 2024 second-round high-school pick, is already in Double-A and remains a high-ceiling prospect.

Prep shortstops from the 2025 draft to watch are Eli Willits, SS, Washington Nationals (8); JoJo Parker, SS, Toronto Blue Jays (33); and Kayson Cunningham, SS, Arizona Diamondbacks (not in top 50). Willits was the first pick and has shown more power than expected while maintaining defensive promise. Parker, the eighth overall pick, projects as a strong hitter with left-handed power. Cunningham, the 18th selection and already 20, has hit .381 at Single-A Visalia but has one home run.

Prospects with power highlighted include Josue De Paula, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers (18); Ralphy Velazquez, 1B, Cleveland Guardians (31); and Charlie Condon, 1B/OF, Colorado Rockies (not in top 50). De Paula was last year’s Futures Game MVP after homering off Noah Schultz and is hitting .321 with 15 home runs at Double-A Tulsa; he has been described as the Dodgers’ most advanced homegrown hitting prospect since Corey Seager.