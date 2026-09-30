How to watch NHL opening night: 2026-27 season on ESPN

The NHL returns Tuesday for the 2026-27 season with a marquee tripleheader on ESPN as the defending Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes raise their championship banner before facing the Florida Panthers, according to ESPN.

The tripleheader also features the Boston Bruins hosting the New York Rangers and the Chicago Blackhawks travelling to face the defending Western Conference champion Vegas Golden Knights, according to ESPN.

Steve Levy, Mark Messier and P.K. Subban will provide pregame coverage on The Point ahead of the opening night slate, according to ESPN.

All times Eastern: 4 p.m. — The Point on ESPN; 5 p.m. — Florida Panthers at Carolina Hurricanes on ESPN; 7 p.m. — Montreal Canadiens at Toronto Maple Leafs in the ESPN App; 8 p.m. — New York Rangers at Boston Bruins on ESPN; 10 p.m. — Vancouver Canucks at Edmonton Oilers in the ESPN App; 10:30 p.m. — Chicago Blackhawks at Vegas Golden Knights on ESPN, according to ESPN.

Fans can watch the games in the ESPN App and through the NHL streaming hub. For additional coverage, schedules and analysis, consult the ESPN NHL hub page, according to ESPN.