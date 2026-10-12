Man City win 3-0 at Anfield amid fallout from guilty verdict

The European season resumed after a three-week international break as Manchester City visited Anfield and left with a 3-0 victory over Liverpool. The result impressed on the pitch but, according to the report, did little to erase the anger and scrutiny surrounding Erling Haaland and his teammates after the club’s guilty verdict.

City coach Enzo Maresca described the surrounding controversy as “noise,” a characterization the report said contrasts with the seriousness of the verdict. Players at Anfield were booed and labelled “cheats” by home fans, yet City produced a rousing second-half display to secure the win.

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola was forced to cope without several key players, with Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo unavailable, along with Hugo Ekitike. The hosts managed a subdued first half and a few chances after the break before the match turned when Ryan Gravenberch received a second yellow card; the report questioned the severity of the first booking but described the second as coming from a stoppage of an attack.

Elsewhere in England, Manchester United and Tottenham played to a 1-1 draw, a result the report said did little to ease pressure on United caretaker Michael Carrick or Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi, though Tottenham emerged slightly more satisfied. Arsenal picked up another win after the international break despite a sloppy display, according to the recap.

On the continent, Real Madrid eked out a 1-0 victory over Villarreal in a match the report noted will be remembered for Jose Mourinho’s antics and Vinícius Júnior receiving a red card. The recap also flagged other talking points across Europe, including questions around Barcelona and Lamine Yamal’s usage, discussions about Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, and Paris Saint-Germain’s slow start to the season.