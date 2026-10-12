Bills must account for Rams’ passing trio and Williams in Monday matchup

The Buffalo Bills’ defense faces multiple challenges on Monday night, with Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua a threat across the middle and Davante Adams attacking the outside. Kyren Williams has become a larger factor in the passing game, posting 16 catches over the past two weeks, which forces Buffalo’s linebackers to manage both the run and Williams when he leaves the backfield, the source says.

Buffalo will also rely on James Cook III to force the Rams’ defense to respect the run. The Rams have yielded just 4.8 yards per pass attempt, presenting a difficult task for Josh Allen to shoulder the offense through the air, according to the source. Cook’s role can create play-action opportunities, and Allen’s mobility adds an additional dimension when coverage holds up.

If DJ Moore is unavailable, the Bills would turn to Keon Coleman to provide an outside option when the Rams crowd the middle, the source notes. The Rams’ offense has shown an ability to move the ball — ranking sixth in yards per play — but that production has not consistently translated into points, as Los Angeles is averaging 21.3 points per game, the source reports.

Turnovers have contributed to the Rams’ scoring shortfall. Matthew Stafford has six interceptions so far this season after throwing eight all of last year, and the Rams collectively have committed multiple turnovers in four straight games, according to the source. Los Angeles has faced difficult defensive assignments recently, including games against San Francisco, Denver and Philadelphia.

Pace and passing volume figure into the matchup. The Rams operate at the fifth-fastest neutral pace, and Josh Allen averaged 41.5 dropbacks when Buffalo was an underdog last season, giving both offenses more opportunities, the source says. Other notable details include Buffalo allowing the fifth-most rushing yards to opposing quarterbacks and the Rams’ offensive line ranking sixth in pass block win rate; Davante Adams has cleared 70 receiving yards in two of four games this season, both when Nacua was inactive, according to the source.