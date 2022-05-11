The Wolverines entered the final round with a five-shot buffer for one of the four coveted NCAA Finals positions. U-M opened steadily, carding five front-nine birdies, turning even, and maintaining its lead over Virginia Tech, who began the day three-under.

As the Hokies continued to press, they closed to within two strokes of the Wolverines until junior Mikaela Schulz helped U-M retake the lead with three consecutive birdies. As the strain mounted, Borja’s birdies on Nos. 15 and 17 and Lau’s birdie on No. 17 continued to alleviate it and thwart Virginia Tech’s attempts to get the upper hand.

24 progressing regional teams will play 54 holes in the national finals at the Grayhawk Golf Club before the field is trimmed to the top 15 teams and top nine individuals (from non-qualifying teams) for the final round. From there, the 72-hole individual national champion and the top eight teams will advance to match play to compete for the national championship.