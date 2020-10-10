NFL News: Antonio Brown Returns, COVID-19 Delays Games, Injured Players Return, and More!

It was a wild week in the NFL with many fans wondering how many games would have to be delayed. Positive COVDI-19 tests have started to pop up more often around the league, and contact tracing is becoming a little difficult. Let’s dive into some of the news from around the league this week!

Top News This Week

In a shocking turn of events, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to sign Antonio Brown to a deal. The veteran receiver will get a 1-year deal from Tampa to reunite with Tom Brady again. Brown will be eligible to come off of his suspension in week 8, and will immediately slot into the powerhouse offense.

One of the teams facing positive COVID-19 tests is the Bills. Buffalo had TE Dawson Knox test positive, and two other Tight Ends were considered to be in close contact with him. As a result, all 3 guys will not be available for their game on Sunday.

The uncertainly in the Saints’ receiving core continues to be a really big issue. After Michael Thomas faced an injury followed by an issue with him and a coach at practice, Thomas is not expected to play once again. Not only that, but Emmanuel Sanders is also not expected to play after he landed on the COVID-19 list. The good news is that there were no new positive results.

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins was fined $4,833 by the team this week. Haskins had booked a room at the team hotel for a friend, which is a violation of the team’s COVID-19 protocols. The fine could have been as much as $14,650 per Adam Schefter.

The Vikings are having a rough year. After trading for Jacksonville’s Yannick Ngakoue, they have now shipped him off to Baltimore. In return, Minnesota gets a 2021 third-round pick and a 2022 conditional fifth-round pick. They essentially got their value back for what they had acquired Ngakoue for in the first place.

Social News

With Antonio Brown coming back to the NFL, Russell Wilson had some things to say. The Seattle QB was very much in favor of Brown getting another chance, but he also wanted him to come to the Seahawks when he said that.

Russell Wilson says Antonio Brown deserves another chance to play in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/8r3PjwE35R — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 23, 2020

Is anyone having a better season than the Titans’ Derrick Henry? No, not really.

The big play king. 👑@KingHenry_2's 10 longest runs! (via @nflthrowback) 📺: #PITvsTEN — TOMORROW 1pm ET on CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app pic.twitter.com/uWnx4cziu7 — NFL (@NFL) October 24, 2020

And finally….what on earth is happening in the very terrible NFC East? Check out the standings.

First place is first place 😬 pic.twitter.com/VvQfsmhNe0 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 23, 2020