NFL News: League Cancels Joint Practices, Players React to Protests, and More!

All of your news from around the NFL this past week!

The United States is at a pivotal moment in its history, in many different aspects. As the country tried to recover from a pandemic that has rocked the nation and put the entire sports world on hold, there have also been protests throughout the country in response the murder of George Floyd. All week long, athletes from the NFL and all major sports leagues have made their voices heard in the fight for an end to racism in America. Let’s get to some news from around the league.

Top News This Week

  • The NFL sent memos to teams this week informing them that joint practices will not be held during the preseason and in workouts heading into the preseason. Teams will be required to practice on their own in order to ensure minimum contact and possible spread of the virus in the weeks leading up to the NFL season.
  • Teams will also not be allowed to leave their home practice facilities for the NFL preseason. The Cowboys usually head to Oxnard, California to get reps in before the season, but the league has mandated that all teams must stay in their home facilities for summer training camps.
  • Speaking of the Cowboys, QB Dak Prescott made a $1 million pledge to “improve our police training and address systematic racism through advocacy and education in our country.” The Dallas QB took to his Instagram account to announce that earlier today.
  • Not that there was any doubt to the opposite happening, but Panthers’ LB Luke Keuchly officially went onto the Reserve/Retired list today. That marks the end of the young Keuchly’s brief but successful 8-year career.

Social News

Unfortunately, Drew Brees became the target of heavy scrutiny on Wednesday after comments he made regarding Colin Kaepernick. The Saints’ QB said that he will “never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States”.

Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson was spotted at a protest march led by the family of George Floyd in Houston this week.

Seahawks’ head coach Pete Carroll gave his thoughts on Colin Kaepernick this week as well, a far cry from Drew Brees’ opinion.

Russell Wilson also gave his thoughts on racial injustice in the United States.

All of that news and more, this week in the NFL! Check back weekly with GMS Sports for the most up-to-date information on your favorite sports.

Written by Brook Smith

