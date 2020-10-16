NFL News: Odell Beckham Out for the Season, Dez Bryant Returns to Football, and More!

As the NFL season gets into full swing, teams are starting to feely move players around the more they realize they aren’t going to compete. Just ask the Vikings and the Cowboys about that. But we’re also experiencing plenty of season-ending injuries, which is cause for concern. Let’s dive into some of the news from around the league this week.

Top News This Week

The Dallas Cowboys have officially started their sell-off as the team struggles without Dak Prescott. This week, they made it official by trading away DE Everson Griffin for essentially nothing. The Detroit Lions will be sending a conditional 6th round draft pick for the 2021 season for the veteran pass rusher.

The Cowboys won’t only be without Dak Prescott, but now Andy Dalton this week. The QB had to enter the concussion protocol when he was hit while taking a slide in the game this past weekend. He is officially listed as questionable for the game on Sunday against the Eagles.

The Cleveland Browns got the terrible news that they will be without Odell Beckham Jr for the remainder of the season. The wide receiver went down grabbing his leg on an interception this past weekend, and the team confirmed that he tore his ACL. Beckham will have to work towards making it back in time for next season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without WR Chris Godwin in the teams game against New York on Monday night. Godwin fractured his finger on a touchdown catch made this past weekend in Las Vegas. He could possibly return in Week 9 against the Saints depending on how the finger heals up.

The Arizona Cardinals will have to be without Kenyan Drake, likely for a few weeks. The talented running back has been diagnosed with a high ankle sprain that gave him a slight tear in the ligaments of his ankle.

The Baltimore Ravens shocked everyone this week by signing Dez Bryant to their practice squad. The wide receiver is attempting to make a comeback to the NFL, and this represents a significant step towards accomplishing that.

Social News

If you haven’t already seen this clip of DK Metcalf chasing down a defender after the interception, my goodness. What an athlete.

DK Metcalf’s speed is unreal 😳 pic.twitter.com/5OFpjuim2s — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) October 26, 2020

Tyler Lockett put together one of the best performances of the week with his 200 receiving yards put up against the Cardinals. He also grabbed 3 touchdowns in the process of his huge game.

And finally, we’d be smiling too if we saw DeAndre Hopkins in man-coverage near the endzone.